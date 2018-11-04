KHS marching band makes it to state competition

KINGMAN – Drum roll, please …

The Kingman High School marching band competed Saturday at the ABODA Division IV State Marching Festival where he students received a rating of excellent and placed in the top 8 out of 20 bands to compete for state.

There were 33 bands in its division, with only the top 20 advancing to the state semi-finals, and the top eight making it to the state championships.

“We have amazing kids here in Kingman and at Kingman High School that work hard and continue to prove themselves in competitions around the state,” Michael Schreiber, KHS band director, said in an email.

The Bulldogs will be marching to the Arizona Band and Orchestra Directors Association competition where they will compete for the state championship.

The band performed a show called “Under the Stars,” which they have been working on since the end of July.

“We’ve been tweaking and adjusting the show since then,” Schreiber said. “We continue to learn and tweak going into next weekend.”

The band is heading to the Arizona Marching Band Association competition Saturday, which includes bands from Arizona and Southern Nevada, competing for another championship. The competition starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Campo Verde High School, 3870 S Quartz St., in Gilbert.

For the ABODA competition, gates open at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 17 at Sun Devil Stadium, 500 E Veterans Way, in Tempe. Admission is $15 for the full day, and children 5-and-under are free.