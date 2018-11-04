Kingman Photo | MCSO Welcomes 8 Detention Graduates

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Dean McKie congratulated and welcomed a class of eight Detention Officer Graduates on Sept. 27, 2018 in Kingman. The graduating class included Alicia Carey, Victoria Nowicki, Lara Kelly, Wyatt Ahrens, Daniel Stone, Ian Smith, Cyrus Eckhaus, and Noe Orozco. The graduates successfully completed four weeks of academy training and will now undergo an additional five weeks of field training. Anyone interested in becoming a detention officer, should contact the Mohave County Human Resources at 928-753-0736. (MCSO photo)