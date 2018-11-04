Letter | An endorsement for candidates who support growing Kingman

I am John Hansen, a local businessman and very involved in shepherding the growth of our community.



I have called Kingman home for 15 years. One of my sons graduated from high school here, and both my wife and I work in our community.

We have a truly great community with unlimited potential. But, as we all know, potential that is never unleashed is of no value to anyone.

The great news for us is that on Tuesday, we have the opportunity to elect City Council members who have pledged to unleash that potential and lead in the growth of our community.

Stuart Yocum, Scott Holtry, Jeff Adams and Tanya Jordan all share my enthusiasm and confidence in Kingman’s bright and successful future. They all support the Home Rule Proposition (“Yes” on Proposition 412) that allows our representative city government to lead in Kingman’s development, and they all oppose Proposition 413 (“No” on Proposition 413) that, if passed, would have the effect of destroying the path for Kingman’s growth and economic prosperity.

These propositions are local issues and their outcomes will be decided by us. Our neighbors, our children, our policemen, our firefighters, our citizens and the valued guests who are so important to our community all gain when we join together to make Kingman a better place.

Please vote for and/or write in candidates who share the growth vision of our community:

Scott Holtry – On the ballot, vote for him.

Stuart Yokum – Write-In, tried and proven.

Jeff Adams – Write-In, a great candidate who loves our city.

Tanya Jordan – Write-In, a great candidate who loves our city.

Vote “yes” on Proposition 412.

Vote “no” on Proposition 413.

John Hansen

Kingman resident