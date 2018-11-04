The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Thank you | Dave for returning KALP’s sign

  • Originally Published: November 4, 2018 7:28 p.m.

    • Recently I happily encountered one of Kingman‘s finest citizens.

    I received a call from a gentleman by the name of Dave who reported finding, on the road, a magnetic car sign advertising KALP, the Kingman Area Literacy Program.

    He wanted to return the sign to the proper person. Because my name was on the magnetic sign as a contact person, he called me.

    At the time I thanked him profusely for “rescuing” the sign and told him where to drop the sign off, which he subsequently did very soon after the call.

    Unfortunately, I no longer have Dave’s phone number, so I can’t call him to most heartily thank him for returning the sign. Thus, this Letter to the Editor is to express my gratitude in a more public way.

    “Thank you, Dave, for display of your integrity, honesty and thoughtfulness. Your kindness is very much appreciated!”

    Peace to you and yours,

    Chris Meisenheimer

    KALP

