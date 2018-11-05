Additional charges brought against Dollar General burglary suspect

KINGMAN – Francis William Allison, who is facing numerous felony counts in multiple robbery and burglary cases before Mohave County Superior Court, appeared before Judge Billy Sipe on Monday in reference to being charged in three additional cases.

Allison, along with Anthony Scott Axton, has been charged with burglary in the third degree and misconduct involving body armor for an alleged theft near the 9000 block of North Commerce Drive on or about Sept. 30, 2017.

Allison and Axton are also facing felony counts of armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault and misconduct involving body armor for their reported involvement in an armed robbery in the 7000 block of East Concho Drive on or about Jan. 1.

The third case for which Allison was arraigned on Monday deals with an alleged armed robbery in the 5000 block of West Highway 68 in Golden Valley on or about June 3. He is facing counts of armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and misconduct involving body armor.

Other cases in which Allison is facing felony charges: alleged theft at Dollar General, 3365 Andy Devine Ave., on July 1; reported armed robbery at Byers Liquor on Oct. 3, 2017; reported burglary in the third degree and theft at True Value on Sept. 10, 2017; alleged burglary in the first degree and misconduct involving body armor in a Dec. 24, 2017 incident at Dollar General, 4405 N. Stockton Hill Road; accused of armed robbery of Dollar General at 4405 Stockton Hill Road on April 12.

Axton and Preston Earl Milks are also defendants in a number of the cases listed above.