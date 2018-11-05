Horoscopes | November 6, 2018

Birthdays: Emma Stone, 30; Ethan Hawke, 48; Maria Shriver, 63; Sally Field, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look at every detail, and don’t take shortcuts. Take control instead of letting someone else determine your fate.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can get ahead if you size up, evaluate and make a move. Don’t let what others do hold you back.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Speak up and ask questions if you want to find out the truth. A partnership should be re-evaluated if you question its fairness.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t hesitate to join in. An opportunity will develop based on the information you share.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Maintain simplicity, moderation and doing what you can to get the most for the least. Your ability to negotiate will be key in getting what you want.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t speak out of turn or trust or believe everything you are told. A change someone suggests should be considered.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotional matters will surface regarding personal situations you face with a partner or those you live with. Consider the best way to calm the situation in order to move forward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a step forward and voice your opinion. Make a choice that will lead to personal change, a healthier lifestyle and new beginnings.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you reveal private information or fabricate a story or situation, you will end up looking bad in front of someone you respect. Don’t be a follower; do your own thing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can improve your work relationships or change them altogether. Don’t sit still when you should be pushing for new beginnings.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t overreact, regardless of what others do or say. Listen, observe and calculate your next move in silence.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take hold of whatever situation you face, and make the necessary changes to bring about positive change. Double-check any shared information for mistakes before you repeat what’s transpired.