Letter | Global warming

  • Originally Published: November 5, 2018 6:26 p.m.

    • We need to eliminate or reduce worldwide use of fossil fuels within the next 10 years – or else it might be too late to stem the tide of global warming. (We probably still need to help harden the power grids of democracies against EMP attack, as well as have ground-based GPS backup systems.)

    Alex Sokolow

    Local resident

