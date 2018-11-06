Arizona MVD wins national award

KINGMAN – For its efforts in updating online insurance and reinstatement functions introduced last year, The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division has received the Improvement through Efficiencies Service Award from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators.

According to a MVD press release, the insurance update is free and lets customers electronically provide insurance coverage information directly to MVD.

“Insurance companies are given seven days by law to update policy information when changes such as cancellations or renewals occur,” the divisions said in the release. “On those occasions when there may be a lag in that reporting time from an insurance provider, this online option will help customers with valid insurance to immediately update their MVD record and avoid a suspension.”

The reinstatement function lets customers reinstate vehicle insurance previously canceled or expired. It determines eligibility, updates the MVD customer database in real time, allows customers to pay the $50 fee for vehicle reinstatement, and also provides confirmation that registration is complete.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for our successes, but the real winners here are the MVD customers who continue to have more options for doing business more conveniently online,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said in the release. “We have a terrific team of MVD employees who have embraced the culture of everyday improvement through the Arizona Management System and I’m proud that they’re getting this recognition.”

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation