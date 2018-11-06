County fairgrounds to receive kitchen equipment from old jail

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Monday to have staff look at old kitchen equipment from the jail that could still be used at Mohave County Fairgrounds events center.

Supervisor Buster Johnson of Lake Havasu City pulled the item off the board’s consent agenda and voted against it.

He said his backup materials showed no value associated with the “giveaway” of Mohave County property, and he wasn’t sure it’s a good idea to use equipment that’s been sitting around for 20 years.

Supervisor Hildy Angius questioned the decision to give the kitchen equipment to Mohave County Fairgrounds. She wanted to know why it wasn’t put out for use somewhere else.

The equipment remains under ownership of Mohave County, and Soroptimists have contributed $5,000 toward building an addition to the events center kitchen facility, Chairman Gary Watson said.

In other action from Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting:

The board voted 4-1 to approve a one-time $50 fee for Mohave County Sheriff’s labor adjudication program. Johnson case the dissenting vote, feeling the fee was “way too cheap” and that offenders should go to jail instead of performing cleanup work in the community. “You do the crime, you do the time,” he said.

Sheriff Doug Schuster said the program takes low-level, nonviolent offenders out of the overcrowded jail and puts them on labor crews to perform community cleanup.

They’re usually being sentenced from one week to six weeks, and this provides an opportunity for them to serve in a productive manner, he said.

The board voted 3-2 after a half-hour of discussion and public comments to approve a special use permit for a billboard sign in the Beaver Dam vicinity.

Applicant Jeff Newbold of South Jordan, Utah, wants to move the sign from one property to an adjacent property. The county issued a permit for the sign in October 1994.

The item went to the board on Sept. 4, but was referred back to Planning and Zoning because of new information regarding the building permit.

According to the permit, the location of the sign would not allow for a 500-foot distance between signs, but Newbold said the other sign would be taken down.