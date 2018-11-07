Horoscopes | November 8, 2018

Birthdays: Jack Osbourne, 33; Parker Posey, 50; Courtney Thorne-Smith, 51; Bonnie Raitt, 69.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be secretive about your plans. Speak up and clear up any misunderstandings you might have regarding joint money, possessions or expenses.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Reinforce your position and your claims. The best way to deal with situations is to be direct, fair and willing to compromise.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take steps to keep personal information and decisions secret for the time being. A personal or professional gesture will be difficult to resist.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Review your plans and present what you would like to see happen. Open up a dialogue with someone you have worked with in the past, and they may offer interesting suggestions that will help you pursue your plans.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Interact with people who share your goals. Much can be accomplished if you are sincere and passionate about what you want to see happen.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a stance and follow through. You can bring about important change if you are willing to stand up for your beliefs.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t jeopardize your ability to get ahead or to hold on to what belongs to you. Keep your personal information a secret, and refuse to let anyone bully you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The less others know about your plans, the easier it will be to reach your goal. Arguing or dealing with excessive people should be avoided.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your focus should be on yourself, not others. Personal changes will lift your spirits and make you feel good.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t take anything for granted. Stay on top of what’s going on around you and the people you deal with daily.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): How you handle your finances should be changed to suit the economic climate. Walk away from anyone trying to persuade you to take a risk.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone will try to coerce you into something you shouldn’t do. Focus on gaining stability, not upsetting what you’ve worked so hard to achieve.