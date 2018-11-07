The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Letter | Councilmember complains about signs

Signs advocating for “yes” votes on Proposition 413 placed in public rights of way have been deemed permissible by City Attorney Carl Cooper. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

  • Originally Published: November 7, 2018 7:28 p.m.

    • Council Member Travis Lingenfelter filed a formal complaint with the City of Kingman disputing my claim of spending less than $1,000 for political signage, for the purpose of falling below the campaign finance reporting threshold and the requirement to properly register as a legal political action committee within the state of Arizona. The complaint was referred back to Councilman Lingenfelter.

    As a private citizen exercising my free speech rights, I purchased signs, and if asked, I would have shown invoices for the signs. Mr. Lingenfelter requested the city obtain third-party verification to verify the cost of signage. This is another way of saying he doesn’t believe me. Does the City need this expense? If asked, I would gladly produce the invoices.


    Councilmen Lingenfelter supports out of state money being in spent in opposition, but he feels the need to attack me?

    I made a report with KPD that some of my signs have been stolen. I believe as of this date one-third of my signs have been stolen. Lingenfelter’s friends have not reported one sign stolen; I’m left speculating who is taking my signs.

    It’s not about the money or the signs, but a pattern with Councilman Lingenfelter to attack, intimidate and demonize anyone who disagrees with him personally or opposes his views.

    Doug Dickmeyer

    Kingman resident

