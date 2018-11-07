Letter | The Democrat bomber

CNN ran a piece that featured a former attorney for Cesar Sayoc, the person accused of sending bombs to Democrats and critics of President Trump. The attorney described how Sayoc was confused, immature and lacked a father figure in his life. Then, as if on queue, he said Sayoc finally found that perfect father figure. The CNN reporter dutifully asked who that person was. The attorney answered, “Donald Trump.” To me, the whole interview seemed contrived.

Around the same time, CBS interviewed Tom Steyer (the left-wing San Francisco billionaire who started Arizona Proposition 127 so he can sell his solar and wind energy products) about his political views. Steyer talked at length about his leadership to impeach President Trump. Then the interview turned to Cesar Sayoc.

“Donald Trump should apologize to the nation for causing this man to send these bombs,” Steyer said.

I continue to be amazed at how the Democratic/left-wing corner of our political spectrum twists and spins information to denigrate President Trump. The Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh laid bare the true, reprehensible and immoral values Democratic Party leaders proudly advocate. Senate Democrats did their best to turn it into a quintessential kangaroo court.

Maybe I’m naïve, but I have trouble believing the Democratic Party body politic embraces this display of despicable, vitriolic and hateful rhetoric from party leaders toward anything they disagree with.

Dave Pote

Mohave Valley