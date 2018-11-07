Letter | Evolution is not a theory

In response to Gavin Douglas’ letter of Nov. 1, you have been misinformed. Evolution has not been a “theory” for many years (50?). It is an accepted fact just as a centric sun, gravity and x-rays.

As far as education is concerned, religion has its own churches, Sunday schools and private religious schools. Why isn’t this enough?

Anyone who is a student of history knows that the separation of church and state is one of our most valuable protections. Let’s keep our public schools moving forward in the education of our children.

Jeff Chase

Kingman resident