Nelson, Watkins join Keener on Council

KINGMAN – Voters have weighed in to determine the makeup of Kingman’s next City Council, which according to general election results, will see Deana Nelson, Ken Watkins and SueAnn Mello Keener occupying the three vacant seats.

Nelson garnered 32 percent of the vote, coming in at a total of 4,320. Watkins was just behind Nelson and received 30 percent, or 4,026 votes. Keener was elected to Council in the August primary election .

Scott Holtry received 2,354 votes for 17 percent, followed by Harley Pettit with 14 percent at 1,885 votes. Write-in candidates Jeff Adams, Tanya Jordan and Stuart Yocum together came away with 4 percent (534) of the votes.

On Wednesday morning, Watkins thanked not only those who voted for him, but everyone who got out to influence the future of Kingman regardless of how their ballot looked after completion.

“We cannot complain if we do not participate in the process, so by getting out and voting, we have a right to say something,” Watkins said.

He also thanked his friends and family for their support, as well as the City of Kingman.

“I just appreciate everybody’s concern about our great town of Kingman,” Watkins said.