Paul Gosar beats David Brill for 4th District seat

Five Arizona congressmen have easily won their re-election bids.

Democrat Raul Grijalva won a 9th term representing a southwest Arizona congressional district after easily defeating his Republican challenger. Grijalva beat Republican Nick Person in the 3rd Congressional District race.

Democrat Ruben Gallego dominated in southwest Phoenix’s 7th District in a race with only token opposition.

Republican Andy Biggs beat Democrat Joan Green in the heavily GOP 5th District representing southeastern Phoenix suburbs. Republican David Schweikert beat Anita Malik to win a 5th term representing the 6th District in northeastern Phoenix suburbs.

Republican Paul Gosar beat Democrat David Brill in the 4th District that covers northwestern Arizona.

That race featured six of Gosar’s siblings attacking their brother in an ad and endorsing Brill.