White beats incumbents for Hospital District No.1 seat

KINGMAN – The two elected Hospital District No. 1 board members are Penny White and Stephen Pebley.

White, who was running against two incumbent members, came out on top with 40 percent of the vote, with a total of 11,114 votes.

“I’m overwhelmed, humbled and grateful that so many people supported me and want to see change in the direction of our hospital,” White said. “I didn’t see this coming.”

White told the Daily Miner before the election that she is unhappy with the direction the hospital is going.

“I think change needs to be made,” White said.

She is running for accountability, responsibility, transparency and financial solvency.

White said there is no transparency between the board and the community. She said the board isn’t putting money into the hospital to keep the conditions at the hospital up to date.

“We all count on this hospital for our medical care,” she said. “This is who the hospital district has a responsibility to represent and make sure our hospital is working in the best condition it can be in.”

Pebley won 30 percent of the votes tallying up 8,284 votes to keep his seat. Dan Del Monaco had over 28 percent of the vote with a total of 7,907 votes, but fell short.

Pebley could not be reached for comment before press time.