Kingdom of God congregation brings the heat for Pastor Peet

KINGMAN – Members of the Kingdom of God Baptist Church showed their appreciation for Pastor Bob Peet by bringing in homemade chili and cornbread served after the Nov. 4 Sunday service.

The pastor faced an onerous task of eating a plate of “heartburn in a bowl” cooked up by Fred Walker, and exacted revenge when Walker ate the pastor’s “terminal velocity” chili.

The church-goers enjoyed a slice of lemon meringue pie after their chili, and presented the pastor with cards and gifts for his work at the church.

“He’s a really neat guy,” said Sandy Gilbert, who’s been attending Kingdom of God Baptist Church for six years and gives Peet horse riding lessons. “He was not born to be a preacher. He owned a nightclub, Tequila Bob’s on Northern (Avenue), before he became a pastor.

“He has seen both sides of life and his whole life is dedicated to the church and helping people and passing the word on.”

Peet is a special pastor who brings an insightful and thought-provoking sermon to every service, Gilbert added. He spends hours at the church and collects no salary, working a part-time job to make ends meet.

“Pastor Bob is an inspiration and a blessing, a gift to us from God,” she said.

Kingdom of God Baptist Church, at 4798 Stockton Hill Road, invites the community to attend the “Festival of the Sheaves” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be children’s games, face painting, prizes, horseshoes, live music, cake walk and bounce house. The youth group will perform dances and skits.

Services are held on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.