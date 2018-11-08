Mohave County Most Wanted | November 7, 2018

As of Nov. 7, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Naylor, Stephanie Lynn
DOB: 03/16/1988
White
Female
5 feet
185 pounds
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Blonde
Offense: Theft, Class 6 Felony
DOW: 10/24/2018
Walker, Helena Ivy
DOB: 03/12/1991
White
Female
5-9
200 pounds
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Black
Offense: Shoplifting, Class 4 Felony; Burglary 2nd Degree, Class 3 Felony; Forgery, Class 4 Felony
DOW: 11/05/2018
Wilt, Robert Edward
DOB: 11/24/1971
White
Male
5-6
168 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Offense: Aggravated DUI Impaired to the Slightest, Class 4 Felony; Dangerous Drug – Poss/Use, Class 4 Felony
DOW: 11/05/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Howard, Billy John
Offense: Dangerous Drug Violation, Class 4 Felony
DOW: 08/23/2017
DOC: 11/05/2018
Pace, Jennifer Marie
Offense: Criminal Trespass 1st Degree, Class 6 Undesignated
DOW: 09/11/2018
DOC: 11/05/2018
Stone, Daniel William
Offense: Traffick Stolen Prop 1st Deg, Class 2 Felony
DOW: 10/10/2018
DOC: 11/02/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
