Volunteers needed for bell ringing, tax season

KINGMAN – The holiday season has arrived and before you know it tax season will creep up, too.

Bell ringers

The Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers for its Christmas Kettles.



“We need a ton of volunteers,” said Maria Gonzales, coordinator for the organization.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and responsible. Bell ringer volunteers will be out Nov. 22 through Dec. 24.

Gonzales said responsible volunteers are a must because they are handling and protecting the money donated.

There are eight sites, Walmart, both Safeway locations, Bashas’ and both Walgreens locations. Volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., 6 days a week for two hour shifts.

Gonzales said she would like to see churches and school clubs involved. For more information, contact Gonzales or Troy at 928-718-2600.

Income tax

United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is looking for people to help with basic income taxes. No experience is necessary and volunteers will be provided training from the IRS.

Volunteers do need to pass a test after the training to help with the income tax portion, but people can also help with making appointments, check-in people, answer phone calls and direct people, Gonzales said.

Volunteers are needed by the end of November. For more information, contact Cheryl at 928-855-6333, ext. 104.