Northern winds whip up first freeze watch for Mohave County

KINGMAN – North winds at 25 to 35 mph brought a freeze watch to parts of Mohave County and Nye County, Nevada Friday, dropping temperatures by 10-degrees in Kingman, Golden Valley, Pahrump and Indian Springs, Nevada, the National Weather Service reported.

It was the first freeze of the fall season for areas around Kingman and Pahrump, bringing the end to the growing season, NWS said in a briefing.

“It’s not too bad,” Mike Suhy said Friday morning at Safeway gas station. “I heard it’s getting down to 27. I’d rather it be nice and warm.”

The weather is expected to warm up on Saturday with a high of 68 and overnight low of 36, but another other cold front will pass across the region today, with wind speeds gusting up to 40 to 50 mph.

The high will be in the 50s, and temperatures could drop below 32 degrees Sunday night and Monday morning. Bring in sensitive plants and take precautions to protect pipes from freezing temperatures.

Boating conditions will be dangerous on area lakes, and driving will be difficult for high-profile vehicles due to crosswinds in the canyons. Loose or unsecured property may be blown away.

The National Weather Service is forecasting colder temperatures continuing into early next week.

Information provided by National Weather Service