Republican Forum to address economic development and water

KINGMAN – Economic development and water availability will be topics of discussion when the Mohave Republican Forum hosts John Gall, Rep. Gina Cobb and Jamie Kelley at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral restaurant, 3580 Stockton Hill Road.

Gall, a real estate broker, will speak on the economic and community benefits of farming in Mohave County and Kingman.

Cobb, who was elected to her third term as state representative, will talk about the state’s study on groundwater use.

Kelley is the legal counsel for Mohave County Water Authority and member of the drought contingency plan.

The meeting will address important issues regarding the balance of historic and fundamental water rights with economic development. Over the last few years, Kingman has seen an influx of farming operations that has prompted talk of protecting our resources to avoid possible depletion of groundwater aquifers.

A charge of $2 helps defray meeting costs, and the room is open at 4 p.m. for early-bird diners.

Also, the Mohave Republican Forum Christmas Party is planned for Dec. 12 at Calico’s restaurant. Tickets are $35 and dinner includes salad bar, choice of prime rib, stuffed chicken breast or salmon. There will be entertainment, door prizes and a raffle.

Contact Rita Basinger at basingerreb@gmail.com or Jayne Seieroe at gs2007info@yahoo.com for reservations.