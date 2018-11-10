Don Martin: A Military Police man

William Donald (Don) Martin

Kingman, Arizona

July 1969 through March 1972

U.S. Army Military Police, and Military Police Investigations (MPI)

Sergeant E-5

Expert M-16 rifle and .45 pistol

National Defense Service Medal

Good Conduct Medal

I am a native Arizonan and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1969 even though I was attending college and had a deferment. Our family has a long history of military service, and I felt it was my duty and obligation to carry on that tradition.



After eight weeks of basic training in Ft. Lewis, Washington, I was sent to Ft. Gordon, Georgia for eight more weeks of military police training. I was then sent to the Advanced Leadership Detachment for more specialized training.

Even though I volunteered to go to Vietnam, I was sent to Europe and ultimately assigned to the 34th MP Detachment, 793 MP Company, with service in Schweinfurt, Wurzburg, and ultimately, Wertheim, Germany.

I rose in rank quickly and was the youngest sergeant E-5 in our company, attaining that rank at 20 years old.

Initially I worked as a military policeman, but toward the last part of my service I was assigned to Military Police Investigations.