Lon Henderson, Marine Corps

Lon Henderson

SGT E-5 USMC

Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

February 1968 TET Offensive: The NVA launched an assault on both North and South Vietnam, the Imperial Capital of North Vietnam and Saigon, the capital of the south. A division of NVA took over Hue, and I was with Hotel 2/5 that entered the city on a convoy. Upon entering we received small arms fire, sought refuge and later made our command post at a university building.

From there we advanced day by day, house by house, and block by block. It was a combined operation with the 101st Airborne, 3/5 and ARVN soldiers trained by U.S. Forces. We reached the Perfume River, which was a natural boundary for the city. During that time, many U.S. forces were wounded and killed. The real heroes are named on the wall.



Medals: Vietnam Campaign 67-70, Purple Heart with 2 stars, Cross of Gallantry