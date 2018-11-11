Keepers of the Wild premieres ‘The Miracle Wolves’

VALENTINE, Ariz. – Keepers of the Wild announces the screening of “The Miracle Wolves.” The one-hour documentary film takes viewers along with the Keepers of the Wild Rescue Team to a remote Northern California ranch devastated by the Butte Fire.

The story began when one of the largest wildfires consumed 70,000 acres of land and 500 homes.

A pack of wolves was trapped within the raging inferno with no hope of escape. Their owner had been unable to evacuate the wolves and returned home to complete devastation and the task of burying any of their remains that he could find.

The wolves had survived unbelievable circumstances by creating their own safety zone – digging a 15 foot deep den to escape the heat and smoke as the wildfire raged overhead. After the firestorm burned out, the wolves came out of their den to find their world had changed. They needed a new home.

Keepers of the Wild has rescued hundreds of animals since 1995. Many people have expressed interest in joining us on an animal rescue. The Miracle Wolves film takes viewers along with the team to experience the life-changing wolf rescue.

Watch the heartbreaking challenge of safely capturing the wolves under conditions that were far from favorable. After 10 hours of grueling, mud slogging, physically demanding labor the wolves were safe and ready to travel to their new home.

The creators of Furthest From the Wild documented the entire rescue and produced “The Miracle Wolves.” The premier screening will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24 at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino in the Starview room.

Regular admission for the event is $25 with a $5 discount for locals. Ticket holders will have the opportunity to meet and greet with the rescue team at 6-7 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres are included with admission and cocktails available for purchase. Following the screening there will be question and answer portion with the creators and Keepers of the Wild at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at Don’s Celebrity Theatre Box Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-227-3849, ext. 616 or online at www.riversideresort.com/event/the-miracle-wolves-movie-premier/

Proceeds from ticket sales will educate the public and benefit future animal rescues.

Event ticket holders may also choose to visit the Miracle Wolves the following day at Keepers of the Wild. Ticket stubs must be presented, $5 per person for General Admission, and Guided Safari Tour $10.00 additional per person.

Information provided by Keepers of the Wild