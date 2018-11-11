Kingman Photo | Natalie Dawn

Natalie Dawn Willard, a courageous 4 year-old from Kingman, who is battling neuroblastoma, a very rare form of cancer, had an exclusive experience to raise her spirit this Halloween season in NYC while in town for treatment. On October 14th, Party City and Candlelighters NYC, a nonprofit that assists families through all stages of pediatric cancer, invited families to a private event where kids chose costumes and accessories, donated by Party City and Gerry Rittenberg, Director. In Halloween costumes, kids battling cancer, who appear different with hair loss or head bandages, feel a little lighter by transforming into their favorite characters and playing make-believe. (Courtesy)