Kingman Photo | Phi Theta Kappa Induction

Back row, from left to right: Peter Roth (PTK Chapter Co-Advisor), Bethany Armao, Angelique Shumway (PTK Chapter Vice President of Leadership), Bronsten Bratley, Jay Schmidt, Maria Lancaster, Jesse Masters, Joshua Lennen, Timothy Wiechert, Alex Chadsey (PTK Chapter President), Kyran Soriano, Dominique Mena (PTK Chapter Vice President of Fellowship), Levi Van Dyke, Jeremy Roth (PTK Chapter Co-Advisor), John Hansen (PTK Chapter Advisor). Front row, from left to right: Sterling Silverman, Bruce Lusk, Marissa Garza, Melissa Thornton, Tuesday Querio, Richelle Szafasz, Sky Sexton, Melisa Davis, Sienna Cobanovich, Danielle Bravo, Frances Edwards, Revae Crawford, Kathryn Hoover, Tamra Tate, Katelyn Berry, Veronica Azimi, Ariel Adamian (PTK Chapter Secretary), Elizabeth Najera (PTK Chapter Vice-President of Scholarship), Dr. Fred Gilbert (Kingman Campus Dean), Dr. John Kitts (PTK Chapter Co-Advisor). (Photo courtesy of MCC)

  • Originally Published: November 11, 2018 6:30 p.m.

    • The MCC Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society recently inducted new members for fall 2018. Phi Theta Kappa’s mission is to recognize and encourage scholarship among two-year college students by providing an opportunity for leadership and development. Students receive numerous benefits from joining and participating in the honor society, such as special scholarships, leadership skills, and highly respected letters of recommendation. Student memberships last a lifetime in the largest honor society in America.

