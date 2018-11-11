Letter | Thank you to our supporters

The Kingman High School Athletic Department would like to thank you to Mike, Justin, and everyone from Graves U-Haul for hosting a fundraiser for Kingman High School athletics. Due to their efforts we received donations totaling over $8,500 and it continues to grow. We would like to thank Scott Preston and Preston Investments for their donation of $8,000 for our new baseball scoreboard. We also would like to thank Elmer Graves and the Libertarians Bike Club for their donations through the fundraiser. Thanks to their efforts we will be able to buy supplies for the athletic department and make the dedicated funds go even further.

Thanks to everyone that helped make their fundraiser a success.

John Venenga

Athletic Director

Assistant Principal