Licenses & Permits | Nov. 12, 2018

Mohave County issued 9 building permits for the week ending Nov. 2. (Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: November 11, 2018 6:23 p.m.

    • Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 2:

    Chappell Electric: 715 S. Verde Road, Golden Valley; 100 amp service repair/replacement.

    Air Control Home Services: 7497 E. California Drive, Kingman; manufactured home gas furnace replacement.

    Rodriguez Masonry & Construction: 3797 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; block wall.

    Rodriguez Masonry & Construction: 3791 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; block wall.

    Rodriguez Masonry & Construction: 3785 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; block wall.

    Rodriguez Masonry & Construction: 3779 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; block wall.

    Rodriguez Masonry & Construction: 3773 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; block wall.

    Discreet Electric Services: 7431 W. Shipp Drive, Golden Valley; 200 amp electric/power pole.

    Jeremy Chase: 4365 N. Benton St., Kingman; 100 amp panel replacement.

    The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 8:

    Ambient Edge: 1740 Beverly Ave., Kingman; annual maintenance; zero dollars.

    Network Cabling Systems: 3733 Rutherford St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

    Truelove Plumbing: 3131 Western Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

    Koury Construction: 3117 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

    Axiom Enterprises of Kingman: 3535 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

    Westec Construction: 920 W. Beale St., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

    Skyridge Custom Homes: 3765 N. Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; detached garage; $506.

    Romar Electric: 2301 Harrod Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

    DeVault Electric: 825 E. Berk Ave., Kingman; electric; $50.

    Cantrell Development: 1980 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,051.

    Skyridge Custom Homes: 3878 Prescott St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,820.

    Cantrell Development: 1975 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,977.

    Innovative Stoneworks: 4210 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; pool; $1,096.

    Arizona Signs: 1121 E. Sunrise Ave., Kingman; attached to building; $160.

