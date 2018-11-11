Licenses & Permits | Nov. 12, 2018

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 2:

Chappell Electric: 715 S. Verde Road, Golden Valley; 100 amp service repair/replacement.

Air Control Home Services: 7497 E. California Drive, Kingman; manufactured home gas furnace replacement.

Rodriguez Masonry & Construction: 3797 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; block wall.

Rodriguez Masonry & Construction: 3791 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; block wall.

Rodriguez Masonry & Construction: 3785 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; block wall.

Rodriguez Masonry & Construction: 3779 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; block wall.

Rodriguez Masonry & Construction: 3773 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; block wall.

Discreet Electric Services: 7431 W. Shipp Drive, Golden Valley; 200 amp electric/power pole.

Jeremy Chase: 4365 N. Benton St., Kingman; 100 amp panel replacement.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 8:

Ambient Edge: 1740 Beverly Ave., Kingman; annual maintenance; zero dollars.

Network Cabling Systems: 3733 Rutherford St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Truelove Plumbing: 3131 Western Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

Koury Construction: 3117 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

Axiom Enterprises of Kingman: 3535 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

Westec Construction: 920 W. Beale St., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

Skyridge Custom Homes: 3765 N. Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; detached garage; $506.

Romar Electric: 2301 Harrod Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

DeVault Electric: 825 E. Berk Ave., Kingman; electric; $50.

Cantrell Development: 1980 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,051.

Skyridge Custom Homes: 3878 Prescott St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,820.

Cantrell Development: 1975 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,977.

Innovative Stoneworks: 4210 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; pool; $1,096.

Arizona Signs: 1121 E. Sunrise Ave., Kingman; attached to building; $160.