Mohave 911 | Nov. 12, 2018

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week of Nov. 9:

Aggravated assault with deadly weapon

An unwilling woman who refused to cooperate with law enforcement officials ended up having a Taser used on her before being restrained.

Andrea Michelle Marcrum, 49, of Kingman was arrested for aggravated assault on an officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting arrest, all of which are felonies, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct, Mohave County Public Information Officer Anita Mortensen wrote in a release.

On Saturday, deputies responded to a residence in the 3100 block of McVicar Avenue in reference to a 911 hang-up.

Deputies spoke with a man and woman inside the residence, who said a second woman inside the home was being verbally abusive and throwing things. As deputies spoke to the man, they could hear Marcrum yelling from inside the residence.

Deputies asked Marcrum to step outside and she refused. Deputies entered the residence and again asked Marcrum to come speak to them, but she again refused.

As deputies entered the room Marcrum was in, she grabbed an object that appeared to be a screwdriver and ran at the deputy, Marcrum began hitting the deputy in the chest several times with the object in a rapid stabbing motion. Deputies gained control of Marcrum and placed her face down on a mattress, where she continued to attempt to stab deputies with the object.

Deputies gave Marcrum repeated orders to drop the object, and when they attempted to detain her, Marcrum bit a deputy’s hand. A Taser was used on Marcrum, who was then placed in restraints.

The deputy involved was not injured, and Marcrum was taken to Mohave County jail without further incident.

Aggravated DUI

Cory John Vega, 27 of Kingman, was arrested for four counts of aggravated DUI, all felonies, and misdemeanor of driving on a suspended license.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday Nov. 3 deputies observed a black SUV driving at a high rate of speed on Stockton Hill Road.

A traffic stop was conducted and deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Vega, and deputies observed Vega to have red watery eyes.

Vega advised deputies his driver’s license was suspended and deputies noted Vega’s slurred speech. When asked if he had been drinking Vega advised deputies he drank 3-4 beers.

Vega was asked to step out of the car and deputies conducted Field Sobriety Tests, which gave a positive indication for impairment. A breath test was conducted and Vega’s BAC resulted in .176 percent.

Cory John Vega was arrested and booked into Mohave County Jail without incident.

Promoting contraband

A 24-year-old detention officer at Mohave County Adult Detention Facility was arrest Monday for bringing heroin and other contraband to inmates at the jail, 501 W. Highway 66.

Ashley Desiree Aquino, of Bullhead City, was detained for questioning by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to a statement released by MCSO public information officer Anita Mortensen.

The Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET), a HIDTA initiative and ACJC supported task force, came upon information that a detention officer was bringing heroin into the jail.

Deputies reported Aquino admitted bringing heroin and other contraband in. Searches were conducted, and it was determined by officials heroin had been disposed of before the searches began. However, nuisance contraband was located.

“I hold all of my personnel accountable to their Oath of Office and will ensure that every measure is taken to fully prosecute Aquino for her actions,” Sheriff Doug Schuster said in the statement.

Aquino was arrested for felony promoting prison contraband.

Drug possession

Christie Marie Fortner, 35 of Kingman, was arrested at approximately 1:35 a.m. Wednesday after deputies responded to the 3700 block of Ryan Avenue in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

Deputies observed a gray truck with a male and female occupant and made contact with the occupants.

Deputies were given consent to search the vehicle. Inside the female’s purse, deputies located approximately one gram of methamphetamine, a syringe and a baggie containing an assortment of pills.

A pat search revealed another 1.55 grams of methamphetamine in Fortner’s pocket.



A records check revealed four of the pills in the baggie were narcotic pills.

Christie Marie Fortner was arrested for dangerous drug possession, narcotic drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies, and an active arrest warrant.

Fortner was booked into Mohave County Jail without incident.