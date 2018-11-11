P&Z talks accessory structures, secondary dwellings

KINGMAN – The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider two zoning ordinance text amendments regarding detached accessory structures and secondary dwellings at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

At its last meeting, the commission began discussing detached accessory structures. The current allowance says accessory buildings cannot occupy more than 10 percent of the lot in residentially-zoned districts. The commission could vote on a text amendment that removes the 10-percent restriction.

Another text amendment to be considered at Tuesday’s meeting is about secondary dwellings. Currently, secondary dwellings are not permitted in the single-family zoning district, the rural-residential zoning district, and the residential-manufactured home district. Commissioners could vote on an amendment that would change those restrictions on accessory dwellings.

City staff have received questions about where sheds can be placed on properties, materials with which they can be constructed, and whether a building permit is required for a shed. Commissioners will also take up those issues Tuesday.

In other business, the Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a property owner’s request for the rezoning of about 11 acres on the west side of Slaughterhouse Canyon Road south of Mission Boulevard. The rezoning is requested to allow for development of a single-family subdivision.

