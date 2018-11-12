College hires former board member Stithem as interim president

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College has hired Diana Stithem, former vice president of the MCC governing board, as interim president, the board announced Friday.

Stithem will start the job in early 2019 with the retirement of current president Michael Kearns, and will continue in the position while the board searches for a permanent replacement. She will not be a candidate for the position.

“I’m looking forward to being part of MCC again, working with colleagues and helping with the transition to a new college president,” Stithem said.

The board is taking applications for MCC president through Feb. 1, with a final decision expected by May.

Stithem retired from MCC in December 2016. She started with the college in September 2003 as the dean of the distance education program. Prior to that, she was an attorney in Wyoming where she worked in private practice and for the Wyoming Supreme Court.

She has a long history working in higher and adult education serving as director of the State of Wyoming Adult Education program, supervisor and director of University of Wyoming’s College of Law Legal Services Program, and as a visiting professor at the law school.

At MCC, she helped develop and manage the online education program serving as dean of the online campus. She was brought back in a part-time position in the spring as director of the distance education reviewing all aspects of the program and making recommendations for improvements.

