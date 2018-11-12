Council declines to extend manufactured home allowances

KINGMAN – The Planning and Zoning Commission was split 3-3 on whether to allow manufactured homes on lots of 5,000 square feet in the R-MH-6 zoning district, and Council voted 4-2 to keep the zoning ordinance as is at its last meeting.

Manufactured homes in the R-MH-6 zoning district, which is primarily south of the railroad tracks downtown, are currently permitted on lots of at least 6,000 square feet. The commission had for the past several months deliberated about whether to allow manufactured homes on lots of 5,000 square feet. With a deadlocked vote, it had no recommendation for how Council could move forward.

Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly said it’s important for the City to have affordable housing for residents, but with all the talk of downtown revitalization, tiny homes would fit well in that area as opposed to manufactured homes.

“So if we’re talking about infill and revitalizing the south side, we really need to get together with property owners and talk about cleanup and how we’re going to fix the infrastructure and how we could maybe get some grant money to get tiny homes down there,” she said. “But I do not think that allowing manufactured homes in that area is going to help us lift up that part of town.”

When asked by the mayor about how many south-side parcels would be affected by any change, Principal Planner Rich Ruggles said there are about 40 undeveloped parcels that could house manufactured homes should the ordinance be changed.

“But that would have a significant impact potentially on low-cost housing, which I understand is almost critical right now in Kingman if not already,” Gates said.

Gates and Councilwoman Vickie Kress cast the dissenting votes on a motion to deny a zoning ordinance amendment that would have allowed manufactured homes on 5,000-square-foot lots in the R-MH-6 zoning district. Councilman Travis Lingenfelter was absent from Tuesday’s meeting and the 4-2 vote.

“I’m going to support this (amendment) for the reason stated that we have a desperate need in our community for affordable rentals, and this is not really changing the area,” Gates said prior to the vote.

Scott Stehly, Vice Mayor Jen Miles, David Wayt, and Stuart Yocum voted in favor of Miles’ motion to deny the amendment.