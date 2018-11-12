Discharging a firearm: it’s more than point and shoot

KINGMAN – Many like to take their firearms to the shooting range for a day of fun, a day of practicing marksmanship, or both. As mass shootings appear in the news on a regular basis these days, how does one prepare for the unexpected?

Kingman-area residents can now utilize the virtual range simulator, a program that puts users in situations where a firearm may be necessary for safety, at Kingman Force on Force.

“At the range, normally you shoot at paper, you can’t even move too much,” Luca Zanna, owner of Force on Force, said. “Here, now for the first time, you can shoot in situations that are realistic. They are also mostly interactive because you don’t need to shoot always.”

The program can be adjusted for shoot and no-shoot scenarios, which means that just pointing and shooting without critical thought will lead to failing scenarios on the range simulator. That’s an important lesson for firearm owners to learn, as the smallest detail can sway a decision of whether to shoot in real life. Zanna said the goal isn’t to point and shoot, but to interact before reacting.

“Sometimes you realize maybe you don’t have to shoot. It can’t be ‘Oh, I see you moving bang bang.’ You could shoot him in the back or different things that could be really liable civilly, criminally and also morally,” Zanna said.

There are hundreds of scenarios people can choose ranging from law enforcement active-shooter situations, mentally unstable persons harassing the user on their own property, home invasions, and even muggings at gas stations and other locations.

“Our focus is to get the average man, the average woman, to say ‘I know how to shoot straight, but you know what, do I really know under stress what I’m doing? Do I have enough time to even react?’” Zanna explained.

Participants will work through simulations using an airsoft-type gun with infrared bullets that react to targets on screen. The infrared guns are made to look and feel, including weight, as close to the real thing as possible.

The first run through will be completed without instruction to see how the student performs. Then, Zanna can use a replay button to review the performance, provide help and even manipulate the scenario if necessary. He said three scenarios can be worked through in the 30 minute, $40 class.

Force on Force offers the ability to go to your home, workplace or other gathering places and create scenarios involving those locations.

Zanna provides a walkthrough of the simulator in a video posted at www.kdminer.com.

“If tomorrow they tell you in a week from now you’re going to face something, it could be an aggressor, it could be a real life threatening situation, are you prepared right now?” Zanna said. “If you knew today would you be confident with the level of knowledge you have or would you try to improve?”