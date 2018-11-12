Horoscopes | November 13

Birthdays: Gerard Butler, 49; Jimmy Kimmel, 51; Whoopi Goldberg, 63; Chris Noth, 64.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A physical activity will help ease your stress. Updating your image or changing your look will boost your morale.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do whatever it takes to stabilize a situation that has become emotional. Someone you have helped in the past will pay back the favor.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put your heart and soul into whatever job you want to accomplish; you will reach your goal. An opportunity is heading your way if you are prepared to pick up additional skills or knowledge that will make the transition possible.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look at situations you face from a different perspective and you will discover a way to get what you want. Listen and observe before you react.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The stipulations you make, if presented properly, will be granted. Appeal to the emotions of others; they will see things your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You don’t have to tolerate changes that aren’t in your best interest. A steady pace will lead to victory.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Problems will surface regarding domestic or personal matters if you let someone meddle in your affairs. A romantic gesture will improve your relationship with someone special.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep an open mind, but don’t believe everything you hear. Go directly to the source and find out the truth before you react.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Being honest with yourself is a good place to start. Question your motives before you decide to make a change.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be leery of an offer that is too good to be true. Protect your possessions, passwords and your reputation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put everything you’ve got into a plan that can help you bring in more cash. Romance is favored.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Question anything that doesn’t sound accurate, and don’t offer information that you haven’t verified. You’ll end up being blamed and looking bad if you lack integrity or trust someone who isn’t reliable.