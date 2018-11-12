Kyle Busch wins thrilling Can-Am 500 to set the stage for championship race

AVONDALE – Kyle Busch has accomplished a lot during his 16-year career in the NASCAR Cup Series.

But most of that success hasn't been in Phoenix, where Busch’s lone victory was in 2005. That changed Sunday at the Can-Am 500 as Busch cruised to his 51st career win in the debut of a renovated ISM Raceway.

“It feels pretty good,” Busch said of the victory. “It’s really special to be able to win here today. This race here was being able to win at every single venue with being with Joe Gibbs Racing. That feels really special as well – to get that done. I crossed that off my list earlier this year, but now I was able to cross it off for Joe and everybody at JGR.”

Busch’s win also clinched a spot in the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway where he’ll battle Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano and reigning champion Martin Truex Jr.

Busch will be looking for his second career title after winning it all in 2015.

“I would predict this is the closest four that have been in our sport in a long time,” Busch said.

But only one will be crowned champion and Busch hopes he can put another trophy on his mantle.

“I’ve been in the sport for a long, long time and I’ve seen my ways of losing them and I found my way of being able to win one,” Busch said of championships. “It’s just one of the greatest joys in the world and one of the greatest defeats in the world that you feel on that given day – whether you win or whether you lose. To me, it would be a continuation of my legacy in the sport and what I’ve been able to do and what I’ve wanted to accomplish here.”

Out of the four championship contenders, Logano was the only driver to not finish the race after he spun out on lap 95. But Logano doesn’t think it will take anything away from his chance for the title.

“These things are out of your control,” Logano said. “So it doesn’t really knock your confidence down because there’s not much you can do about it anyway.”

Harvick was fortunate enough not to be knocked out of the race after getting a flat tire two laps before the end of Stage 1.

“We were leading the stage there, coming to the white (flag) and the tire goes flat,” Harvick said. “That just put us behind and dragged the bottom of the car off and the splitter, and everything up front was dragged off. That was really the turning point in our day to not have everything go right. But we got ourselves back in contention there, and we’re going in the right direction. We wound up just finding a spot at the end to just survive there and get to the finish.”

Despite his roller coaster of a day, Harvick ended up fifth. Brad Keselowski was second, followed by Kyle Larson in third and Aric Almirola in fourth. Truex Jr. was 14th.