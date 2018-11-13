All Starz dancers give audience an ‘under the sea’ thriller

KINGMAN – All Starz Academy dancers gave their audience a night to remember with two hours of entertainment with their exciting, oceanic feat.

The All Starz Academy Dance Recital was held Oct. 27 on the White Cliffs Middle School stage. The night’s performance was named an “All Starz ‘Odyssea’” and the routines were set to “under the sea” themed music with a skillfully decorated stage to match.

There were routines in different styles such as acrobatic, ballet, hip hop, jazz, and tap. The dancers ranged in age from 2-18 years old

Routines were all taught and choreographed by Allison Ballard, Misty Andrews, and Brandee Proffit.

“This was our 18th recital, but it never gets old seeing the joy on the dancers’ faces as they take the stage,” said Brandee Proffit, All Starz owner. “I was so proud of each and every performer. The hard work they put in each week in classes was evident. Having the courage to dance in front of such a large crowd was commendable as well. It was so exciting to showcase their increased technique, showmanship and confidence.”