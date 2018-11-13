Fire chars RVs, travel trailers at Tucson storage facility

TUCSON – Authorities say a two-alarm fire has destroyed up to a dozen RVs plus some travel trailers and fifth-wheelers at a storage facility on Tucson's northwest side.

Northwest Fire District officials say the blaze began around noon Monday at Tucson RV Storage and took one hour to extinguish.

Crews remained at the storage facility to investigate the fire's cause.

Authorities say propane tanks and the proximity of vehicles and trailers to each other contributed to the fast spread of the fire along with windy conditions. They say no injuries have been reported.