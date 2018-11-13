Inmate charged with aggravated assault on detention officer

KINGMAN – Don Earl Kelso, 25, of Needles, California, was charged with aggravated assault on a detention officer Monday at Mohave County Jail.

Deputies were called to the jail at about 6:45 p.m. and talked with detention officers who said Kelso left his cell without permission during the transport of another prisoner.

He refused directions to get back in his cell, and when officers stepped in to move him into the cell, he kicked one officer in the leg and struck him in the face.

Several other officers moved in and helped gain control of Kelso, who was then forced back into his cell. The detention officer was not injured.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office