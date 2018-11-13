Men arrested in narcotic bust arraigned

KINGMAN – Darren Roy Hartwick, 36, and Steven James Hartwick, 41, both charged with possession of narcotic drugs for sales and possession of drug paraphernalia, were arraigned in Mohave County Superior Court before Judge Rick Lambert on Tuesday.

Darren Roy Hartwick is facing three felony counts including possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child abuse by domestic violence. He entered a not guilty plea Tuesday.

Prosecuting attorney Gregory McPhillips told the judge that Darren Roy Hartwick is a repetitive offender who allegedly committed the offenses while on probation. He also said the amount of drugs found by law enforcement was over the threshold, meaning a mandated prison sentence if found guilty. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Darren Hartwick has been identified as a prominent heroin dealer in Mohave Valley.

Darren Roy Hartwick is being held on a $50,000 bond. He will be back in court for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. Nov. 26.

Steven James Hartwick is facing felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. The state alleges the amount of drugs found by law enforcement was above the threshold, meaning he would not be eligible for probation if found guilty. He entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday and had already posted a $1,500 cash bond.

He has a pretrial conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 10.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at about 5:20 a.m. Oct. 26 in the 5600 block of Pearl Street.

According to law enforcement, that warrant led to the arrest of Robert Charles Hutchings, 25, of Mohave Valley for felony drug and drug paraphernalia possession and an outstanding arrest warrant. Elliot Chase Froby, 35, of Las Vegas, was also arrested for an active arrest warrant.

MCSO reports that a second warrant executed at a home in the 1900 block of Jerome Avenue led to the seizure of about 4.89 ounces of heroin with a street value of more than $20,000 in addition to 31 fentanyl patches. That discovery resulted in the arrest of Darren Roy Hartwick, Steven James Hartwick, Luke Malachi Hartwick, 30, of Mohave Valley, and Cory James Zschernig, 24, of Mohave Valley.