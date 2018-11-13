Pat Tillman’s hometown community works to protect his legacy

ALMADEN VALLEY – Some 20 miles south of the San Francisco Bay, a gentle wind disturbs an otherwise peaceful afternoon in Almaden Valley, California.

The breeze funnels between the rolling hills that encircle the community, detected only by the shuddering blades of turf on the football field at Leland High School.

With each gust, a U.S. flag hanging beyond the end zone is blown toward the distant tree-lined ridges rising above the horizon.

The patriotic banner flaps proudly beside a scoreboard that spells out the field’s name in big white block letters: PAT TILLMAN STADIUM

It’s one of the modest ways the people of Pat Tillman’s hometown in south San Jose have tried to solve the complex and impossible question – How do you honor a hero?

Outside of Almaden, the answers are different.

Beyond these hills, Tillman’s legacy of football, service and sacrifice has been celebrated to the point of celebrity.

His name has been propagated with pride, the retelling of his courageous story amplified and spread like an American gospel.

In the 14 years since his death, he is worshiped more than ever.

To the country he gave his life for, he’s an icon of nobility and morality but also of nationalistic and military pride. Most of the remembrances are pure, carrying on the causes he left behind.

“He’s not just a local hero; he’s a national hero,” says Peter Park, a high school teammate of Tillman’s who is now the principal at Leland. “Here in Almaden Valley, we claim him. He’s one of our own.”

Unlike much of the nation, Tillman’s legacy is still guarded in this quiet neighborhood, his memories considered sacred around the high school he came through. They are cautious in how they cherish their fallen son.

“Here, to be honest, we’re protective and respectful of him,” Park says. “His image gets marketed to whoever has an agenda to push. At home, we don’t do that. His legacy with the young people here on campus is of someone who gave back, of leadership.”

Their remembrances are kept simple, believing it is the best way to uphold the values he embraced, the traits he learned among these winding suburban streets.

“There’s a sense that it’s a smaller, closer, more intimate, more close-knit situation here with Pat,” says Mike Ward, coach of the Leland football team.

“It’s like, keep it that way.”

Journey to adulthood

If it takes a village to raise a child, then most of Almaden Valley helped to form Tillman into the man he became. His journey to adulthood was much like the hilly terrain that surrounds the setting, full of ups and downs.

Residents here can recall his highs, such as when he led Leland High School to a 1993 Sectional Championship, and helped him through some of his deepest lows, including when he was arrested months later after getting in a street fight protecting a friend. They don’t pretend to forget his flaws — those shortcomings can be learned from.

“His legacy is not a secret, it is well known,” says Park, whose quiet and courteous demeanor reflects the attitude of the area. “And the best part, for us here in Almaden Valley, he was one of us. He showed that it can be done. He keeps giving back to his community.”

The people here adore Tillman for the same reasons many others do. They celebrated his football accomplishments at Arizona State and with the Arizona Cardinals. Like the rest of the country, he was admired for his decision in 2002 to leave the sport and join the military. His tragic death fighting in Afghanistan two years later is burned into their memories too, an imprint that induces as much pride as it does pain.

When his widow, Marie Tillman, who began dating Tillman when they were teenagers, wrote a Washington Post op-ed last week about how her late husband should be remembered, she could have been speaking for the entire town that she and Tillman called home.

“When you’re an icon, which Pat became, your legacy has to be guarded,” she wrote. “An icon’s life and image enter the public domain, and people often try to co-opt it to suit their own needs.”

There is little pomp or circumstance associated with Tillman’s name at Leland. The handful of public displays dedicated to his memory around the 51-year-old campus are modest, such as the stadium name, or his box-framed jersey hanging in a back corner of the front office, or the number 42 posted on door frames inside the football locker room. Anything more might feel like too much. They’re wary of the way outsiders can manipulate his image.

“You do have to protect it from being pulled in every direction,” Ward says. “Maybe some reasons are completely innocent and maybe some reasons, not so much. But you protect it.”

They see how around the country Tillman’s name has become synonymous with the military and, by extension, patriotic pride — and believe some have weaponized his memory as ammunition for political debate and gain.

When Colin Kaepernick dropped to a knee during the national anthem two years ago, Tillman’s name got caught in the middle, used as a common rallying cry attempting to discredit the NFL anthem protests: Pat Tillman would never kneel for the national anthem and neither should we.

Others argued the opposite, taking his reported disdain for the justification of the war that took his life as evidence that America needs to bring its troops home: Pat Tillman would never support the involvement in a foreign war and neither should we.

The tug-of-war over his image has taken a toll on those in Almaden.

“When people come out now and say, ‘Pat would say this,’ or ‘Pat would feel like that,’ it’s like, no, you don’t know how Pat would feel,” says Robert Braunstein a high school sports reporter who graduated from Leland, covered Tillman’s playing days there and has lived in Almaden for the better part of 52 years.

“Just let it go.”

At Leland, Tillman’s life is compartmentalized: Scholar. Soldier. Football player.

They use his legacy to accomplish one important mission: to show he’s a role model of honesty and integrity to the students at his alma mater, an example of the right way to live a life.

“Even families who were not living in Almaden Valley when he attended Leland, they quickly know about his history as they become community members,” Park says. “They know who he is and they honor and respect what he has done.”

Memorializing his life

Tillman’s legacy serves different purposes elsewhere.

At his collegiate alma mater, Tillman’s memory is everywhere: on the jerseys and shirts bearing his name that are sold around campus, on his newly built statue inside Sun Devil Stadium, a life-sized centerpiece to the venue’s recent renovations, and on the foundation created by his family in his name that provides military veterans with scholarships and other vital aid.

Even before he picked the Army over the NFL, Tillman obtained a celebrity status in Arizona that would have never been possible in his hometown.

“When me and my wife would go visit him in Tempe, anywhere you went people would stop on the street and say, ‘Oh my god, there’s Pat Tillman,’ ” said BJ Hardtke, one of Tillman’s closest childhood friends. “It is more of a personal level back in San Jose. That’s who knew him. We all just knew him as Pat. Was he a badass? Yeah, he was a badass. … But nobody looked at him like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s Pat Tillman!’ ”

Fifteen years after his death, he remains as big of a deal now as he ever was during his playing days. Grandiose tributes to him around ASU and the entire state of Arizona are as familiar as the desert sun. The annual 4.2-mile Pat’s Run has become a mecca for the thousands wanting to honor him.

“It’s the state’s greatest day,” said ASU assistant athletic director Doug Tammaro. “There’s no comparison to what happens that day.”

The memorialization of Tillman’s life began organically at first. After he died, people began giving money to the school, Tammaro said. Unsolicited checks came pouring in and children across the country sent envelopes stuffed with dollar bills to Tempe. It set the groundwork for the Tillman Foundation to grow.

Now, the glory given to his life helps advance the things he cared about the most. His university, his football team and his fellow men and women in the armed forces all benefit from the spotlight that illuminates his memory.

“It’s awesome,” his former Sun Devils and Cardinals teammate Jake Plummer said earlier this month, speaking before Tillman’s posthumous enshrinement into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame. “I knew him the way I knew him, as a teammate and real good friend. But everyone’s story is different, and that’s the greatest thing. I think the impact he had on people in this world in his short life is unquantifiable.”

Plummer then paused.

“Is that the right word? Unquantifiable?” he asked aloud, before nodding in self-affirmation, finding a fitting term to describe Tillman’s larger-than-life legacy in Arizona.

“Pat was 17 when he left the house,” his brother, Kevin, said at the ceremony. “His whole adult life was played out in Arizona, here in front of everybody. I feel like the state of Arizona, the institution of ASU, the Cardinals and the fans, they provided a platform for him to grow.”

Tillman’s exaltation in the state has been born out of noble intentions, with the blessing of his family and for the good of the community that treasured him. But making his legacy so prominent has its pitfalls too, creating a pathway for his name to become a political reference point as well.

There’s an irony to the contrast between the groups of people Tillman left behind in Almaden and Arizona. One protects Tillman’s name for fear he will be remembered the wrong way. The other projects it for fear he won’t be remembered at all. In the end, neither can prevent him from being periodically turned into a propagandic paw, those who knew him say. The exploitation frustrates them.

“I can’t say how Pat would have felt about race in the United States today or kneeling during the national anthem,” Marie wrote. “But I can say that he would have engaged in thoughtful and respectful discourse, never shying away from the nuance, never taking the easy way, and looking, always, for a conversation instead of a fight.”

To some extent, though, it’s tolerable to Tammaro. Social debates are an American ideal, and though some may falsely claim to know where Tillman’s views would fall today, Tammaro thinks the fact his name still gets brought up shows the impact his legacy has made.

“It may not be the way I think it should be motivated, but we always said we didn’t want people to forget, we wanted more than that. We wanted people to be motivated or inspired. … When people say, ‘Pat Tillman would have believed this,’ well, maybe not. But, that’s one more person who really knows his story. And you can’t know about Pat Tillman now and not know about the foundation.”

Not everyone wears such thick skin.