Rants and Raves | November 14, 2018

The Unknown Veteran: God bless you both! As a sister and ex-wife of three veterans, niece of numerous uncles who fought on the WWII front lines including storming Normandy beaches and cousin to WWII, Korean and South Pacific vets, I salute you.



Prop 413: So much appreciation to these three for their efforts to repeal Prop 413...they still realize we live in a democracy where citizens still have voting rights.

‘We the people’ need to take the blame: Thank you Robert Dell for reminding us that “we the people” are responsible for the mess we are in.

Why Prop 413? The minds behind it give their answer: If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck it’s a duck. You are anti-growth and the voters believed you. Kingman has taken a step backward; people paying attention have taken notice; you are driving this community backward!

Global Warming: We have to convince the “Flat Earth” crowd before we can have any success.

Sinema continues to lead McSally: Oh please! There have got to be some cemeteries in this state where we can dig up some additional Republican votes!

Blue wave meets red wall: As a country, we have never been so divided since the Civil War. I am extremely proud to be an Independent!

Thank you first responders: I would hope everyone in this country understands the responsibilities and pressures our first responders are constantly confronted with. Heroes All!

When the press fights the president, the president wins: The president wants complete control over ALL of us. You’re surprised? He has always had his way. It’s called “being born with a silver spoon in your mouth.”

Businesses: Why does our paper run stories on bogus businesses that won’t last 6 months? I served in the special forces for eight tours. I can tell you no simulator is going to replace your reaction when faced with the real thing.