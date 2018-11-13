Soroptimist of Kingman is looking for recipients

KINGMAN – Soroptimist International of Kingman is seeking out organizations that need help funding and have the same interests as the club.

Soroptimist means “best for women,” and it endeavors to advance the status of women and girls by developing and encouraging personal and professional growth while making a positive contribution to our community. The group wants organizations to think about the mission and the target population of women to serve.



Soroptimist of Kingman wants to partner with organizations to help achieve their projects. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 15.

For more information, call Brandy Ramirez at 928-377-8282 for a nomination form or visit the club’s website www.sikingman.com.