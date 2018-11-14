Distributed Energy Resource Alliance (DERA) urges collaboration after failure of Prop 127

With the elections behind us, including the failure of Prop 127, it’s time to get to work collaborating among all stakeholders to build a plan for the future of energy production, distribution and use that benefits everyone in Arizona.

Renewable policy in Arizona must take into consideration grid transformation from our antiquated one-way past, to the future interactive grid that supports individual energy generation, as well as distribution.

Distributed Energy Resource Alliance (DERA) supports increasing clean renewable energy in Arizona. Our goal is to form a collaboration between incumbent utility companies, renewable energy providers and other distributed energy resource businesses to help with the transformation. Collaboration in ways that benefit all parties will advance the goals for 50 percent or even 100 percent renewable energy.

This transformative collaboration has already started with technology and policy in the early stages of development. Within the next few months, various proposals will be introduced to advance the growth of clean, renewable energy in Arizona.

We strongly encourage all stakeholders, including legislators, the commission, utility companies, renewable integrators, and the public to work together quickly to find a solution that paves the way for successful adoption of increased renewable energy standards and grid integration plans that benefit all of us.

Together we can create an energy future of clean, sustainable, reliable, and safe energy for everyone.

Joe Cunningham

President, DERA

Director of Operations, Sunny Energy