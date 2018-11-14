KUSD board meeting updates public on White Cliffs flood damage, Palo Christi

KINGMAN – The top items of discussion were the flood damage at White Cliffs Middle School back in October and an update on the renovation of Palo Christi at the Kingman Unified School District school board meeting Tuesday.

Superintendent Roger Jacks provided the board an update on the flood damage WCMS received after Hurricane Rosa in October.

The carpet in the library had to be replaced and has arrived and is ready to install. None of the books or furniture was damaged.

The gym also received water damaged with over one-third of the floor needing to be replaced.

The school is looking to start replacing the floors Monday, but it could still be about 3 to 4 weeks until the gym is available for use.

Tonia Cobanovich, WCMS principal, said she greatly appreciates all the help of the other schools in the district while the gym is under construction.

Jacks informed the board about meeting with Orcutt Winslow, the architecture firm out of Phoenix, the first week of December to discuss the next steps of the renovation of Palo Christi Elementary School. Afterwards Jacks will provide the board with a report.

Students were recognized at the board meeting for their AZ Merit results. Students from Manzanita Elementary, Cerbat Elementary, Hualapai Elementary School, White Cliffs Middle School, Black Mountain, and Lee Williams High School received certificates for their excellent test results in math and English.

The next school board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at KUSD office, 3033 MacDonald Ave.