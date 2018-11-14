State to stock prized fishery near Page with rainbow trout

PAGE, Ariz. — A prized fishery below Glen Canyon Dam is getting more rainbow trout.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says it will stock trout this week below the Lees Ferry boat ramp where anglers can walk in to the Colorado River. That hasn't been done since 1998.

The walk-in section is about three miles long.

Surveys had been showing a decrease in angler catch rates. The Game and Fish Department says the rates rebounded somewhat in the upper portions of the river where anglers go out with guides or on their own boats but not as quickly in the walk-in area.

The department says it will stock trout again in April if needed.

Officials say the fishing should be good because of a recent artificial flood that boosted fish food.