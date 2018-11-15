KRMC doctor stays in Kingman after completing residency

KINGMAN – Jayson Malufau, an osteopathic doctor at Kingman Regional Medical Center, has chosen to practice in Kingman after completing his three-year residency in family medicine.

Malufau decided to stay in Kingman because the community has been great to him and his wife.

“We have a new baby girl, and it’s a great environment to raise our baby,” he said. “We moved from Las Vegas and really like the small town feel.”

Malufau provides treatment and care to patients at KRMC’s Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Center.

Malufau is board certified in family medicine and in wound care medicine. He is also certified to administer hyperbaric oxygen therapy for non-healing wounds.

Malufau’s future goal, now that he has finished his residency, is to make sure the wound center meets the needs of the community.

“We have a lot of people with wounds who just go without due to insurance, transportation, financial hardships. Some locals don’t even know about the wound center,” he said.

Malufau said all people need is a referral, and staff will do their best to schedule an appointment.

Malufau attended Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine. He grew up in a small town in Hawaii and chose to remain at KRMC because of the relationships he built over the last three years.

“Working at KRMC has been great. As a resident I was able to build relationships with my preceptors, and they are supporting me 100 percent,” he said.

Malufau gained valuable patient care experience in his past work at a wound care center in Las Vegas, as well as a medical mission to Guatemala.