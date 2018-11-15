KUSD board selects 3 finalists for next superintendent

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District has narrowed down its choices to three candidates to be the next superintendent.

Thirteen position seekers applied after current superintendent Roger Jacks announced his retirement in October.

The board has selected Gretchen Dorner, principal at Lee Williams High School, Jeri Wolsey, KUSD assistant superintendent, and Tom Meyer, a superintendent at Bellevue Community School District in Bellevue, Iowa as finalists.

“They scored the required desirable traits,” Jacks said.

Candidates had to meet certain criteria to be selected. Some of the criteria included experience with a K-12 school district of a similar size, current superintendent certificate or district-level administrator experience, able to foster a district-wide culture of respect and collaboration, and awareness of local, state and national politics impacting the district.

The board will finalize its decision during the Dec. 18 school board meeting.