Man identified in Orozco shooting charged with second-degree murder

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gerald Richardson, 57, of Golden Valley, on Thursday in the shooting death of Jessica Mae Orozco, charging him with second-degree murder.

Detectives went to Richardson’s home in the 1100 block of E. Concho Drive, where the shooting occurred on the night of Oct. 27, and took him into custody without incident.

The case has been submitted to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office and the investigation is ongoing, sheriff’s spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said.

Richardson told detectives he was asleep on his couch when Orozco arrived to bring a child home from a birthday party.

He wasn’t expecting anyone and believed the person trying to enter his residence through the front door was an intruder. He fired one shot from a handgun that struck Orozco, who was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Orozco, 31, was a range scientist for the Hualapai Tribe in Peach Springs, had gained custody of her 10-year-old nephew, James. She had moved Kingman about two years ago.

Neither of the two children who were present at the residence were injured.