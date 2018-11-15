Mohave County Most Wanted | November 14, 2018

As of November 14, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Clary, Evertt Edward
DOB: 04/11/1989
White
Male
6 feet 2 inches, 260 pounds
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Brown
Offense: Fraudulent Use of Credit Card, Class 1 Misdemeanor;
Aggravated Harassment, Class 6 Felony
DOW: 11/13/2018
Emeric, Elizabeth
DOB: 06/06/1995
White
Female
5-6, 140 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Offense: Theft, Class 6 Undesignated
DOW: 10/25/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Branam, Jeffery Michael
Offense: Dangerous Drug – Poss/Use, Class 4 Felony
DOW: 11/05/2018
DOC: 11/13/2018
Brook, Darren Scott
Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Possess/Use Meth, Class 6 Undesignated
DOW: 07/30/2018
DOC: 11/10/2018
Kilpatrick, Clinton Wayne
Offense: Forgery, Class 4 Felony; Aggravated Assault – Victim < 15, Class 4 Felony
DOW: 08/20/2018
DOC: 11/07/2018
Kidwell, Maurice Warren
Offense: Agg DUI – Lic Susp/Rev for DUI, Class 4 Felony
DOW: 09/19/2018
DOC: 11/07/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
SUBMIT FEEDBACK