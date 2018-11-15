Mohave County Most Wanted | November 14, 2018

Thanksgiving Coloring Contest
These six individuals have either an outstanding warrant or have been captured by Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

  • Originally Published: November 15, 2018 6:53 a.m.

    • As of November 14, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    photo

    Evertt Edward Clary

    Clary, Evertt Edward

    DOB: 04/11/1989

    White

    Male

    6 feet 2 inches, 260 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel

    Hair: Brown

    Offense: Fraudulent Use of Credit Card, Class 1 Misdemeanor;

    Aggravated Harassment, Class 6 Felony

    DOW: 11/13/2018

    photo

    Elizabeth Emeric

    Emeric, Elizabeth

    DOB: 06/06/1995

    White

    Female

    5-6, 140 pounds

    Eyes: Brown

    Hair: Black

    Offense: Theft, Class 6 Undesignated

    DOW: 10/25/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Jeffery Michael Branam

    Branam, Jeffery Michael

    Offense: Dangerous Drug – Poss/Use, Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 11/05/2018

    DOC: 11/13/2018

    photo

    Darren Scott Brook

    Brook, Darren Scott

    Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Possess/Use Meth, Class 6 Undesignated

    DOW: 07/30/2018

    DOC: 11/10/2018

    photo

    Clinton Wayne Kilpatrick

    Kilpatrick, Clinton Wayne

    Offense: Forgery, Class 4 Felony; Aggravated Assault – Victim < 15, Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 08/20/2018

    DOC: 11/07/2018

    photo

    Maurice Warren Kidwell

    Kidwell, Maurice Warren

    Offense: Agg DUI – Lic Susp/Rev for DUI, Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 09/19/2018

    DOC: 11/07/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

