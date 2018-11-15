Rants and Raves | November 15, 2018

Got something on your mind? Tell us about in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Donations of rare electric vehicles on Nov. 11: The perfect place for a new electric car museum would be in the closed Kmart store. It’s on old Rt. 66 and just off of Interstate 40, easy access, lots of usable space and plenty of parking.

Panhandlers are making shopping dangerous: Not if they are sitting quietly with their sign asking for help; that’s no threat! Key words “When they approach me.” Reduced to begging to keep the lights on, cancer victims have little choice. Sorry (if) I’m frightening you!

Tom Purcell Nov. 14 Effective Wit a Dying Art in Politics: “Jack Kemp’s” joke originated with Bob Hope from nationally-televised White House party, about 1970. Exact words: “Didja hear about VP Agnew’s library burning down? Yeah! He lost both of his books! – And, he hadn’t even colored one of them yet!”

Effective wit a dying art in politics: The current president lacks wit, candor and talks like a third grader. We deserve better.